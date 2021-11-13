19,369 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in A10 Networks by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,907,079 shares of company stock worth $30,261,019. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $16.53 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

