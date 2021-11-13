Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $491.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

