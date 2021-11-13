Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.