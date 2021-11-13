Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $202,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in State Street by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in State Street by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Street stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
