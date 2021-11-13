Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $202,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in State Street by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in State Street by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

