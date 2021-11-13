Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 6,203 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.