Royal Bank of Canada Trims DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Target Price to $34.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

NYSE:DCP opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 3.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

