Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $585.57 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

