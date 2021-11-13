MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

