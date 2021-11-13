Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COVAU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,039,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.