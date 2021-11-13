Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.38 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

