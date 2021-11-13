CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $14.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

