Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 557.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,058,685 shares of company stock worth $33,468,884. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 153,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.