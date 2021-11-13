Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 557.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,058,685 shares of company stock worth $33,468,884. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 153,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.