Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) vs. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Critical Survey

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kura Sushi USA and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Wingstop 0 6 14 0 2.70

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $67.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.43%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $179.76, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Risk and Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -15.86% -48.46% -15.14% Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 10.42 -$17.36 million ($1.22) -58.15 Wingstop $248.81 million 20.36 $23.31 million $0.99 171.53

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wingstop beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.