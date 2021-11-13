Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,036,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

