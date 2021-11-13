State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of STFC opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,110 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $20,380,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,162,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,021,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $17,751,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.