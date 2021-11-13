Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 393,375 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 355,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

