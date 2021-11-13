Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 419,754 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419,754 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

