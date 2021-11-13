-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERYP opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.