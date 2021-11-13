Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

