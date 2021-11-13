Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,988 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,675,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,268,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $16.73 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

