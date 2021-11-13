ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.29

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.29 and last traded at $127.38, with a volume of 3994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $14,049,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

