Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.20

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 38163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

HTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.94.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,450 shares in the company, valued at C$669,320.67.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

