Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.32

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.32 and last traded at $162.32, with a volume of 2183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,745 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,392. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

