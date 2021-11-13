Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $116.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. Trex has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

