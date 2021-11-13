JMP Securities Cuts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $36.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $734.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

