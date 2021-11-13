CIBC Cuts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.