Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

AZYO stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

