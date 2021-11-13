WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

