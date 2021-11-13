Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.