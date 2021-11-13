Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Stewart Information Services worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 169,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

