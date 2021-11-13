Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,099 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $513.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

