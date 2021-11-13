Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 146,513 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Quad/Graphics worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.96. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

