Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,155 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $133.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

