Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $788,000 in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,338,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,815,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

