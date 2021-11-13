Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $189,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRVL stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

