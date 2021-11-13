Melissa Weiler Purchases 10,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.48 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 188,972 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,424,000. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,986,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.