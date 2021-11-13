Melissa Weiler Purchases 10,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.48 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 188,972 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,424,000. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,986,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.