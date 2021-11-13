Raymond James Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $40.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPIC. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

TPIC opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $881.29 million, a P/E ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

