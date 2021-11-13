Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of UPST opened at $264.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.