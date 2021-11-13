Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACB. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

