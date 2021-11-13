Stifel Nicolaus Trims Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price to $30.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of VRM opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

