SVB Leerink Increases IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target to $20.00

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISO. Cowen started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

IsoPlexis stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

