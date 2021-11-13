Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GBNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Clarus Securities reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

