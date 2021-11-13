Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

