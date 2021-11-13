Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSVNF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $9.58 on Friday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.