Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.83 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

