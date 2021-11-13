Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $1,012,897.52 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,012,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PUBM stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

