Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

