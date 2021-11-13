State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.02% of Lakeland Financial worth $47,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

