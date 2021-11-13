State Street Corp Acquires 54,039 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.21% of Krystal Biotech worth $48,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.