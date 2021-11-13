State Street Corp Acquires 510,413 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Scholar Rock worth $50,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after buying an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

